Free car park solves Levante beach parking dilemma in Benidorm (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2022 • 23:00

PARKING SPACES: Room for 200 cars near the Levante beach Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall is providing 4,800 square metres of free parking in the Levante zone.

With a capacity for 200 vehicles, the town hall hopes that this will persuade drivers to leave their vehicles within walking distance of the beach while improving traffic flow nearer the seafront.

Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate explained that it had taken the town hall less than a fortnight to clear the plot of untended privately-owned land located at the junction between Calle Lerida, Calle Murcia and Calle Cuenca.

The agreement with the owner specified that the town hall would use the land solely for parking, De Zarate revealed. The agreement terminates in October 2024 although this could be extended if both parties agree.

The formula is similar to that used some years ago when the site of the demolished Las Terrazas apartment blocks in front of the Levante beach was temporarily taken over by the town hall as a car park.

Agreement was reached in time for the August 15 long weekend when Benidorm prepared for maximum tourist occupancy.

“With this solution we have gained more parking spaces for residents and tourists and at the same time eradicated the bad image presented by this unkempt piece of land,” De Zarate said.

