Generalitat allocates €19 million to assist the Valencian Community’s crisis-hit self-employed

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2022 • 14:32

ZULIMA PEREZ: Generalitat’s director general for Social Dialogue Coordination Photo credit: GVA.es

APPROXIMATELY 582.000 Valencian Community firms, self-employed and employees have received financial aid from the regional government during and since the pandemic.

“The Generalitat took rapid action during the first Covid wave to help those most affected by the pandemic,” Zulima Perez, the Generalitat’s director general for Social Dialogue Coordination, said. “This included employees on furlough and the self-employed who had to close their businesses or drastically reduce their activities.”

Via its Plan Reactiva the Generalitat is currently focusing on easing the effects of inflation and soaring energy prices, triggered by the Ukraine war.

“More than 63,000 self-employed Valencian Community residents are in line for a €300 grant to offset their financial difficulties,” the director general said.

This aid will total more than €19 million, Perez pointed out, targeting the registered self-employed in the sectors that are suffering most from the energy crisis.

“Dialogue between the Generalitat, businesses, commerce, families and social agents has been fundamental in creating these grants that are directed at providing an immediate and rapid response,” she said.

