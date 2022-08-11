Mojacar FaXtor announcement regarding cancelled heat on August 16 in Vera (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2022 • 12:40
HEAT CANCELLED: Event planned for O Sole Mio on August 16 cannot go ahead
Photo credit: Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians
“We very much regret the change in plan owing to circumstances beyond our control,” said Carol Newton, who is organising the Mojacar FaXtor talent contest to raise funds for Shea Fox’s Ukrainian Refugee Relief initiative.
“Nevertheless, the heat at Frankie’s Bar in Vera Playa on August 13 goes ahead as planned, followed by another scheduled heat on August 17 at New Bar International in Arboleas.”
