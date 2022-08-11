Music festivals help to incubate tourism, says Valencian Community’s Tourism chief

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2022 • 15:38

MEDUSA SUNBEACH: Electronic festival’s spectacular stage Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Generalitat is promoting Valencian Community music festivals through its Mediterranew Musix brand.

“A festival’s success depends on talent and the promoters’ ability to put together a good lineup on one hand,” said Francesc Colomer, who heads the region’s Tourist Board.

“But another fundamental element is the setting and the tourist experience,” he added when Meditteranew Musix was launched earlier this summer.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Medusa Sunbeach festival in Cullera (Valencia) on August 10, Colomer declared that these events “incubated” future tourists.

Congratulating the organisers for the way in which they staged the event, he described the Medusa event as a “festival of beauty” whose stage setting, reminiscent of a fire festival Falla, was “a genuine version of the Valencian DNA.”

The Medusa Sunbeach festival, which features electronic music with leading international DJs, together with trap and reggaeton artists, continues on Cullera’s San Antonio beach until August 15.

