Three-hat project for Hazel and Tony Layt at Gandia (Valencia) refuge

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2022 • 11:20
GANDIA REFUGE: Brother Pepe, Tony Layt and one of the residents
Photo credit: Albir Anglican Church
Hazel went to the centre “wearing three hats” on August 10. Firstly, she passed on to Brother William €1,000 from Gary at Giving for Giving towards the electricity bill and general living costs for the care home, which looks after homeless, frail and unwell men.
For Brother Pepe there was a special wheelchair which will help residents move from bed to shower very easily. This was bought by Albir Anglican Church, together with another which will arrive when the manufacturer resumes work after the holidays.
Thirdly, Hazel had asked Brother William what they missed in the food line and he mentioned they don’t have much fish.
Dino, from the We Love Albir Facebook page, mentioned this to a few friends and – lo and behold – the fish arrived.
They purchased 30 bags of merluza (hake), not knowing what space the Brothers had in their freezer, so there is money in hand for the next shop.
“Thank you to all who donated,” said Elaine Mitchell, the Albir Anglican Church’s secretary.
“Great job, well done Hazel and Tony and the Albir Anglican Church congregation.”
For further information about the Albir Anglican Church call Elaine Mitchell on 636 164 467 or local representative Paul Winter on 602 218 483.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.