Three-hat project for Hazel and Tony Layt at Gandia (Valencia) refuge

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2022 • 11:20

GANDIA REFUGE: Brother Pepe, Tony Layt and one of the residents Photo credit: Albir Anglican Church

HAZEL AND TONY LAYT from the Anglican Church in Albir visited the Franciscans’ refuge in Gandia (Valencia).

Hazel went to the centre “wearing three hats” on August 10. Firstly, she passed on to Brother William €1,000 from Gary at Giving for Giving towards the electricity bill and general living costs for the care home, which looks after homeless, frail and unwell men.

For Brother Pepe there was a special wheelchair which will help residents move from bed to shower very easily. This was bought by Albir Anglican Church, together with another which will arrive when the manufacturer resumes work after the holidays.

Thirdly, Hazel had asked Brother William what they missed in the food line and he mentioned they don’t have much fish.

Dino, from the We Love Albir Facebook page, mentioned this to a few friends and – lo and behold – the fish arrived.

They purchased 30 bags of merluza (hake), not knowing what space the Brothers had in their freezer, so there is money in hand for the next shop.

“Thank you to all who donated,” said Elaine Mitchell, the Albir Anglican Church’s secretary.

“Great job, well done Hazel and Tony and the Albir Anglican Church congregation.”

For further information about the Albir Anglican Church call Elaine Mitchell on 636 164 467 or local representative Paul Winter on 602 218 483.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.