Dust-up in Zurgena (Almeria) over dirty state of Reloj clock tower

By Linda Hall • 12 August 2022 • 18:27

REDDISH TINGE: Zurgena’s Reloj affected by Sahara dust some months ago Photo credit: Partido Popular Zurgena

DOMINGO TRABALON lamented that after several months one of Zurgena’s principal monuments was still tinged red with Sahara dust.

Trabalon, spokesman for the local Partido Popular party, said that the Reloj clock tower was totally abandoned.

“It’s not only that its machinery stopped working years ago,” he said.  “It is no longer white but is totally dirty since the calima.”

The PP spokesman added that many residents had mentioned to him that the Reloj needed improvements.  “We are grateful that they pass on their concerns and problems, and this is one of them,” Trabalon added.

The spokesman has now written to the town hall, calling for the monument to be thoroughly cleaned and repainted if necessary.

“We have to make the most of our monuments. Zurgena does not have a beach but it does have tourist attractions in its monuments, gastronomy and nature,” he wrote.

“The town hall could clean the Reloj for the the San Ramon fiestas at the end of August,” Trabalon suggested.

 

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

