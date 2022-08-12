Learn the lingo with a free Spanish course in Javea (Alicante)

BREAKING NEWS: US actress Anne Heche declared brain dead following car crash Close
By Linda Hall • 12 August 2022 • 10:30

SPANISH LESSONS: Pupils at a previous course held in Javea Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA town hall’s Residents’ Attention department is offering a free intensive Spanish course starting in September.

The lessons, open to residents registered on the municipal Padron, are organised at basic and intermediate levels and applicants will first be evaluated to determine which will be most suitable.

There is no charge thanks to a subsidy from Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion.

Places are limited, the Help Desk explained, and will be allocated according to the order in which they are received.

Javea residents who would like to attend the course should email help@ajxabia.org with their personal details and a contact number before August 26.

 

