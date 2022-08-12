Learn the lingo with a free Spanish course in Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 12 August 2022 • 10:30
SPANISH LESSONS: Pupils at a previous course held in Javea
Photo credit: Javea town hall
The lessons, open to residents registered on the municipal Padron, are organised at basic and intermediate levels and applicants will first be evaluated to determine which will be most suitable.
There is no charge thanks to a subsidy from Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion.
Places are limited, the Help Desk explained, and will be allocated according to the order in which they are received.
Javea residents who would like to attend the course should email help@ajxabia.org with their personal details and a contact number before August 26.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.