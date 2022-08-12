Vall d’Ebo (Alicante) hopes to persuade young families to move inland

By Linda Hall • 12 August 2022 • 13:42

VALL D’EBO: Town hopes to entice young families into moving inland Photo credit: CC/Joanbanjo

VALL D’EBO (population 2018) has a depopulation problem, like many inland Marina Alta villages.

Local mayor Leonor Jimenez hopes to prevent more people from drifting away from the village which is 40 kilometres from the coast. At the same time the town hall wants to attract new residents and is currently offering a a house to rent at €150 a month.

If there were more families with children it would be possible to reopen the village school which has been closed for some years, Jimenez explained to the provincial Spanish media. As it is, the Vall d’Ebo’s few children have to travel each day to Pego, which is 14 kilometres away.

The property available to rent was formerly the teacher’s house and, as the mayor pointed out, it will have a fibre optic internet connection, enabling the occupants to work remotely from home.

Those interested in the house or thinking of a move to Vall d’Ebo should contact the town hall via email on valldebo@valldebo.es or ringing 965 57 14 13.

