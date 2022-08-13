Mystery rescue off Puerto Rey beach in Vera (Alicante) was training exercise

By Linda Hall • 13 August 2022 • 21:37

: SALVAMENTO MARITIMO: The service routinely uses helicopters in sea rescues Photo credit: Salvamento Maritimo

A HELICOPTER operation by the Salvamento Maritimo sea rescue service off Vera’s Puerto Rey beach on August 10 had onlookers puzzled.

Many stopped to video as they saw the helicopter winching up a body at 8pm on a day when yellow and red warning flags had been flying along Levante beaches. Most assumed that the helicopter was called out to assist a swimmer who had found themselves in difficulties.

Nevertheless, the 112 Emergency service had not registered any incident needing Salvamento Maritimo’s intervention on August 10 and the Puerto Rey’s lifesaving service were unaware of what was going on, according to the local Spanish media.

Spectators who suggested that perhaps they were witnessing a training exercise were later proved correct. The central government’s Sub-delegation to Almeria later confirmed that the popular and much-visited Puerto Rey beach had in fact been chosen for a simulated rescue.

