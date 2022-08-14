Charity golf tournament raises €6,500 in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 14 August 2022 • 15:40

AECC DONATION: Pilar golfers raised €6,500 for the national cancer charity Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

LO ROMERO GOLF has donated €6,500 to Spain’s national cancer charity AECC.

As it does each year, the golf club based in Pilar de la Horadada celebrated the anniversary of the town’s July 30 segregation from Orihuela in 1986 by doing what it does best.

In other words, the club organised the annual golf tournament that has become a firm favourite with habitual players and summer visitors.

Play started at 8.30am and finished with paella for all those present, together with a grand raffle that offered great prizes.

Victoriano Gimenez, manager of Lo Romero Golf recently presented the €6,500 cheque to Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez, who in turn passed this on to Fermin Crespo Rodriguez, president of AECC Alicante.

Perez thanked Lo Romero Golf for its initiative and solidarity while Crespo assured its manager that the cash would assist all those who needed the help of AECC Alicante.

Taking advantage of Fermin Crespo’s presence, Pilar’s mayor also announced that the town intended to create a new local AECC assembly to assist cancer patients, their families and health professionals.

“This municipality has no longer had a local group since the death of its president, Lolina Menargues Godoy,” Perez explained.

