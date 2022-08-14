Financial help for Guardamar (Alicante) businesses affected by the Covid pandemic

By Linda Hall • 14 August 2022 • 18:13

GUARDAMAR MEETING: Economic Development councillor Gisela Teva announces grants for businesses Photo credit: Guardamar town hall

GUARDAMAR recently announced an initiative to alleviate the effects of the pandemic on local businesses, the self-employed and professionals.

Giving details of the scheme to members of Guardamar’s business sector in the town hall’s council chamber, Economic Promotion councillor Gisela Teva said that applications could be made once the notice appeared in Alicante Province’s Official Bulletin.

The €92,730 fund has been financed by a grant from the provincial council, the Diputacion, with a maximum of €4,000 per applicant.

The meeting was attended by members of more than 20 local firms, either in person or via video link.

The councillor explained that businesses of all sizes from all sectors were eligible for the grants, as long as they were registered in Guardamar for tax purposes.

They also needed to demonstrate that their monthly turnover between July 1 in 2021 and June 30 this year was the same as, or lower than, their monthly average during the same period in 2019.

Applicants would also need to provide details of overheads corresponding to the same period.

