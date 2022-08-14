News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 14 August 2022 • 12:38

TIJOLA VISIT: Diputacion president Javier Aureliano during his recent visit to the town Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

Better services THE Diputacion provincial council spent more than €700,000 on improving services in Tijola. Improvements included renewing the water mains in 12 streets in the San Juan district, rehabilitating two floors of the municipal Multipurpose building used by local groups and associations, while completely remodelling the Plaza del Grano.

So long LAST year 1.702 Almeria province couples divorced or separated, an average of 2.4 breakups per 1,000 inhabitants, compared with Andalucia’s overall 2 per 100,000 which is higher than the national average of 1.9. A total of 1,617 Almeria marriages ended in divorce, with 82 separations and three annulments.

Flower power VICAR is responsible for approximately 35 per cent of the decorative plants and cut flowers that Spain sends to France, Portugal, Germany and Austria. Not all are grown in Vicar, as local firms also export plants produced by growers in Galicia, Valencia, Alicante, Malaga and Canary Islands.

Young champ JOSE LUIS AMERIGO FERNANDEZ, Carboneras mayor, accompanied by Sports councillor Mariana Esteban, recently welcomed 14-year-old Maria Paredes Carillo to the town hall. Maria came first in her age group during the Muay Thai and Kick Boxing national championships that were held last month in Merida (Caceres) and Cordoba.

Well spent NIJAR town hall spent €40,000 on restoring the Ermita de Los Montes in San Isidro. It was not always easy to respond to all requests but the town hall’s finances were “healthy” and it was gratifying to recover part of the town’s history, Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez said.