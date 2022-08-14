Regional government’s Tourism Board emphasises its commitment to Orihuela (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 14 August 2022 • 14:19

ORIHUELA MEETING: Generalitat cash for improvements to Orihuela Costa’s beaches Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Vega Baja will receive €1 million from the Generalitat’s Municipal Cooperation Fund to promote Tourism.

Visiting Orihuela Costa on August 11, the regional Tourism Board’s director general, Herick Campos, announced that €110,000 of this will be allocated to Orihuela.

The city has received €300,000 via this fund since 2018, Campos pointed out. In addition, approximately €1.1 million had been spent on infrastructure improvements to Orihuela Costa’s beaches since 2018, as well as emergency help during the pandemic, he added.

A further €1.2 million for the beaches had been made available by the Tourist Board and Diputacion provincial council between them, under the Tourism Recovery and Governance Plan, Campos said.

During his meeting with Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia and the respective councillors for Beaches and Tourism, Campos emphasised the Tourism Board’s “total commitment” to Orihuela.

“This has already been demonstrated by our investments in recent years,” he said.

Both the Tourism Board and Orihuela city hall agreed in the course of the meeting to cooperate on promoting tourism while improving the local beaches as well as the coast’s Tourist Info offices.

Also under discussion was the need to move towards steady year-round tourism instead of the high season influx.

Above all, Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia drew attention to the regional government’s efforts in maintaining and improving the Orihuela Costa beaches.

“These are fundamental to tourism here,” she said.

