Torrevieja (Alicante) chapel of rest applies to install a crematorium

By Linda Hall • 14 August 2022 • 17:28

: CREMATORIUM: Torrevieja town hall will have the last word Photo credit: CC/Qoan

TORREVIEJA’S chapel of rest has asked the regional government’s permission to add a crematorium to its premises.

Although the funeral parlour is located approximately 90 metres away from the Habaneras infants and primary school, the Generalitat approved the project but limited to three the occasions the crematorium could be used each week during the school year. There would be no restrictions at other times, according to sources quoted in the local Spanish media.

Meanwhile, the Public Health authority stated that it was “recommendable” that a crematorium should be sited at least 500 metres away from land classified for commercial or residential purposes as well as services.

As the Spanish sources pointed out, all three are within a 200-metre radius of the proposed crematorium.

Ultimately, the last word rests with the local government, conditioned by a favourable public health report with special reference to environmental health, which the Generalitat has now granted.

The town hall is legally obliged to process the application but has the right to decide whether or not this meets the minimum requirements.

According to the same media sources, neither the town hall nor the regional government has yet made a public announcement regarding the crematorium request.

