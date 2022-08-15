Help the Torrevieja (Alicante) Animal Shelter by adopting one of their cats

By Linda Hall • 15 August 2022 • 14:24

ELIOT: Fostered until now and due to return to the Shelter Photo credit: Adat

LAST week, Euro Weekly News reader Jose Holt asked us how to donate to Torrevieja’s Municipal Animal Shelter.

At the time, we were at a loss, failing to locate information online.

Since then, one of the Shelter’s many dedicated volunteers explained that a registered charity called ADAT looks after the shelter and the animals, information which we passed on to Jose from Pinar de Campoverde, together with a link to the website and the Facebook page. Bank details are also given.

Meanwhile, we also hope to speak to the Animal Protection councillor, Concha Sala.

The Shelter did pass on a phone number when we called in late July and we spoke to someone, presumably from the town hall, who said he would arrange an appointment.

As most municipal business grinds to a halt in August, apart from emergencies, this is more likely to materialise in September, but we did obtain some information from the town hall official.

He pointed out that Torrevieja allocates more per animal than many other town halls. He also added that the number of cats the Shelter has to care for always poses a problem.

“Nobody wants them,” he said.

This is definitely one problem that readers could assist with, by adopting one of the unwanted moggies.

All are spayed and inoculated and, thanks to the volunteers, photos reveal that all are well cared-for, despite the inevitably sad demeanour of any cat without a forever home.

