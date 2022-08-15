More shopping vouchers in September as Torrevieja (Alicante) launches fifth campaign

By Linda Hall • 15 August 2022 • 13:04

CASH INJECTION: Torrevieja mayor and councillors announce a previous campaign Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA town hall has launched the fifth edition of its Shopping Vouchers campaign.

Residents registered on the municipal Padron who want to acquire the vouchers in person have until August 19 to make a prior appointment between 9am and 1pm at the town hall’s Oficina de Comercio located in the La Plasa municipal market in Calle Joaquin Chapaprieta.

The vouchers can then be picked up between August 22 and September 2 from 8am until 1pm and from 5pm and 8pm, attending at the time specified on the appointment slip.

It will be possible to make the €50 payment for the €10 and €20 vouchers, which will be worth double their face value in participating businesses, via bank card.

The vouchers will also be available online via the https://torrevieja.bonoconsumo.es website on September 2, after which they can be used in local establishments taking part in the campaign until October 1.

This fifth edition, funded with €335,000 from the Diputacion provincial council, means a cash injection of €710,000 for local commerce.

“We timed this fifth edition of the Shopping Voucher scheme to coincide with the return to school, encouraging residents to spend not only in shops, cafes, bars and restaurants but also kindergartens and play-schools amongst other establishments,” Commerce councillor Rosario Martinez said.

