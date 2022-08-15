News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 15 August 2022 • 16:00

CAROB PODS: Wortheless until ripe Photo credit: CC/Chixoy

Carob fail VALENCIAN COMMUNITY growers, including many in Alicante province, are currently plagued by robberies of carob pods, prized for seeds that are much-used in cosmetics. Frustratingly, the thefts benefit nobody as the still-green pods are unmarketable, while beating branches with poles to release the fruit has damaged the trees.

Too late THE Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHJ), responsible for southern Alicante’s waterways, has commissioned a report to pinpoint potential flood blackspots along the River Segura. This has arrived “late and badly planned”, complained critics who said this should have been carried out before the catastrophic floods of September 2019.

Fair closed ORIHUELA city hall ordered the closure of an Orihuela Costa funfair located on land adjoining the health centre. The shut-down followed reports in the Spanish media which had established that the fair had been operating since early July without an opening licence or sufficient attention to safety measures.

Big business ALICANTE province had 61,119 registered businesses during 2022’s second quarter, 3.5 per cent more than the same period last year. This puts Alicante at the head of regional business creation, with a yearly 2.3 per cent increase, compared with Valencia’s 1.8 per cent and Castellon’s 0.9 per cent.

Top places ELCHE’S Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) made it this year to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), known as the Shanghai Ranking. First place worldwide was occupied by Harvard University in the US, while Valencia University was placed in the top 200, with UMH entering the 801-900 section.

