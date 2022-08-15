Ulterior motives behind Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) one-night beach closures

By Linda Hall • 15 August 2022 • 10:00

LAS HIGUERICAS: One of Pilar de la Horada’s 190 beaches Photo credit: CC/Alimurcia

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’s mayor issued a municipal decree closing local beaches at 10pm on the night of August 14.

According to the town hall, Pilar’s four kilometres of beaches needed to be closed until 6am on August 15 to enable comprehensive cleaning.

What was not mentioned was the ulterior motive of preventing a massive outdoor “botellon” drinking session on the eve of the August 15 national holiday.

The town hall has introduced the same measure in previous years to avoid a repetition of events when thousands of young people thronged local beaches that night.

The mayor’s decree instead explained that the large number of people visiting the municipality’s 10 beaches this year have been staying late into the night. Towels, beach mats and other items also prevented the sun from reaching and drying the sand, the statement said.

“This is having a negative impact on our beaches, compacting the sand and making it damp.

“To facilitate the airing, raking and levelling that are needed to ensure they are in perfect condition, we are banning access to all Pilar de la Horadada beaches on the night of August 14,” the mayor declared.

“Cleaning and maintenance need to be carried out at night to ensure access during the day and are incompatible with night-time occupation of the beaches,” he added.

