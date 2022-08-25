Coastguards in Denia (Alicante) intercept poacher in San Antonio marine reserve

By Linda Hall • 25 August 2022 • 19:50

ILLEGAL HAUL: Poacher’s fish were donated to charity Photo credit: Denia town hall

DENIA coastguards intercepted a poacher illicitly fishing in the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve on August 24.

He was spotted by a swimmer who advised lifesavers on the Trampoli beach who in turn told Denia’s coastguards that a person had been seen entering the water with a speargun. These are prohibited in the marine reserve, where fishing is strictly controlled and only traditional methods are allowed.

The coastguards intercepted the poacher as he emerged from the water carrying a grouper, a striped seabream, two seabream and the speargun. All were impounded, although the fish were sent to the Extiende tu Mano (Reach Out) charity for the homeless.

The poacher insisted that he was unaware of the ban on fishing with a speargun but now faces a fine.

Sources from Denia’s coastguard service revealed that despite several recent incidents in the Cabo de San Antonio reserve, there is now less poaching than in the past, due in part to collaboration from residents and tourists.

“These are people who know, love and are committed to protecting this reserve where the increasing proliferation of different species provides unmistakable proof of its effectiveness,” the same sources said.

