Easier parking in Benidorm (Alicante) for Poniente area’s residents and visitors

By Linda Hall • 25 August 2022 • 12:34

AVENIDA CUBA: Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez views the future car park Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’S Poniente area will have another free 415 parking spaces.

The town hall has reached an agreement with the owner of a plot located between Avenida de Cuba, Avenida Paraguay and Avenida Uruguay, which is being cleared and prepared as a car park.

This follows the pattern of other parking areas in Calle Lerida, Avenida Comunidad Valenciana and Calle Jaen, explained Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

It will be in use until September 2023, although this could be extended if both parties agree.

“We can significantly increase the number of free parking spaces in the Poniente area thanks to this formula,” Perez said, while thanking the owners of the plots in question for their “generosity and goodwill.”

The 12,417-square metre plot, accessible from Avenida de Cuba and with lighting to avoid dark areas, is expected to be ready for use by late September, the mayor added. Motorhomes will also be allowed to use the car park.

Perez pointed out that the extra parking spaces would greatly ease the situation for visitors to the Poniente area as well as its residents.

“Existing parking spaces along Avenida de Cuba are habitually saturated, especially during the high season,” he said.

The new car park will also benefit out-of-town residents working in the area who are unable to use Avenida Beniarda parking spaces, which will be reserved for residents once work begins on the underpass beneath the railway line on September 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.