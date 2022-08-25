Economic help for businesses still recovering from pandemic in Villajoyosa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 25 August 2022 • 18:23
ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Grants for Villajoyosa businesses affected by pandemic
Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall
The €173,260 fund has been financed by the provincial council, the Diputacion with a maximum payout of €4,000 per applicant whose businesses should be registered in Villajoyosa for tax purposes.
“The pandemic brought financial problems for many businesses, families and employees,” said Villajoyosa’s Commerce councillor Marta Ronda.
“These grants will be like a breath of fresh air for the business-owners and the self-employed that we want to benefit from this initiative, which we are sure will be of great help.”
Terms and conditions can be consulted on the https://villajoyosa.com/comercio/ayudasp.php website, under the Ayudas Economicas (Economic Aid) tab. Applications should be made to before September 2.
