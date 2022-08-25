BREAKING: Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid vaccine copyright infringement Close
El Campello (Alicante) town hall offers free Spanish course for adults

By Linda Hall • 25 August 2022 • 11:22

EL CAMPELLO: Town hall is organising free Spanish lessons for adults Photo credit: Zatateman

EL CAMPELLO town hall is providing a free Spanish course for foreign residents.

Aimed at introducing adult pupils to Spanish or expanding their existing knowledge, lessons begin on September 5 and continue until September 29 at the Escuela Municipal de Adultos (Esatur) in Calle Sant Joan Bosco 35.

Foreign Residents’ councillor Dorian Gomis explained that, as on previous occasions, the course is not limited to the classroom but includes cookery classes and excursions to local places of cultural and tourist importance.

Over-18s can enrol at the Esatur building, email  

campello@esatur.com or ring 695133308 until August 31.

 

