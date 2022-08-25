El Campello (Alicante) town hall offers free Spanish course for adults

By Linda Hall • 25 August 2022 • 11:22
EL CAMPELLO: Town hall is organising free Spanish lessons for adults
Photo credit: Zatateman
Aimed at introducing adult pupils to Spanish or expanding their existing knowledge, lessons begin on September 5 and continue until September 29 at the Escuela Municipal de Adultos (Esatur) in Calle Sant Joan Bosco 35.
Foreign Residents’ councillor Dorian Gomis explained that, as on previous occasions, the course is not limited to the classroom but includes cookery classes and excursions to local places of cultural and tourist importance.
Over-18s can enrol at the Esatur building, email
campello@esatur.com or ring 695133308 until August 31.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
