Learn Spanish in Finestrat (Alicante) and integrate with the local community

By Linda Hall • 25 August 2022 • 17:00

FINESTRAT MEETING: Donna Rebecca Plummer, Juanfran Perez Llorca and Juan de Dios Navarro

FINESTRAT town hall received a €4,396 grant from the Diputacion provincial council to assist the integration of non-Spanish residents.

Approximately 55 per cent of the residents registered on Finestrat’s municipal Padron were born outside Spain and the majority are British, revealed Donna Rebecca Plummer, councillor responsible for Other Nationalities.

“For this reason, Spanish courses to help them overcome the language barrier are an essential first step towards helping them integrate into our community,” the councillor said during a recent meeting with Juan de Dios Navarro, who heads the Diputacion’s International Residents department.

Also present was Finestrat’s mayor, Juanfran Perez Llorca, who emphasised the success of the Spanish courses that the town hall has organised for many years.

“The courses, which continue from October until May are one of the most popular activities and are held in the Old Town as well as La Cala,” Perez Llorca said.

“Once enrolment begins we usually have to announce that there are no places left after the first few days.”

Juan de Dios Navarro agreed that demand for projects like the Spanish courses had grown in recent years, as 21 per cent of Alicante province’s population were international residents.

“It is important for them to have a knowledge of the language both for dealing with legal, judicial and employment issues as well as assisting integration,” Navarro said.

