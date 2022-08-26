Apartment complex in La Cala de Finestrat (Alicante) overrun by squatters

By Linda Hall • 26 August 2022 • 11:56

LA CALA: Finestrat’s coastal area where Dr Bianchi is based Photo credit: Flickr/William Helsen

DR LEE BIANCHI is a psychiatrist who has lived and worked in La Cala de Finestrat for 35 years.

She is also the owner of a 20-apartment building, also her home and currently up for sale, which has been overrun by squatters.

“Not long ago, two young women wanted to rent two studio flats on a short-term basis,” Dr Bianchi told the Euro Weekly News.

“I don’t usually let the apartments, as these are reserved for my patients who stay between three and four weeks,” she said. “To my cost, I agreed.”

The young women paid a deposit but made no further payment. Instead, they were gradually followed by between 20 and 30 squatters – identified as ethnic gypsies – who included babies and children.

“They broke down the doors to the empty apartments but the police have done nothing,” complained Dr Bianchi, adding that she often feels they are on the side of squatters rather than the property owners.

We asked her if she had engaged a lawyer to obtain an eviction order from the courts.

“No!” she exclaimed. “That takes too long.”

Instead, a company called Regain Your Home which is based in La Nucia is working on her behalf.

The specialist company relies on mediation to recover a client’s property and so far they have succeeded in removing half of the families squatting in her property.

“It’s taking time to remove the rest owing to the babies and children, but all have agreed to go,” Dr Bianchi said.

She also told us that she is setting up a residents’ association and would be glad to communicate with other people living in the La Cala or experiencing a similar situation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.