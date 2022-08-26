Buy €50 shopping vouchers in Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) and double your money

By Linda Hall • 26 August 2022 • 15:18

SHOPPING VOUCHERS: Teulada-Moraira town hall and business sector sign latest agreement Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall recently announced its latest shopping voucher scheme.

Open to over-18s registered on the municipal Padron, vouchers are available online or, for the over-65s, over the phone.

The 1,500 vouchers costing €50 each are worth €100 in participating businesses, explained Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell.

They are backed by a €76,399 subsidy from the Diputacion provincial council while the town hall is spending €16,000 on managing and implementing the scheme.

The vouchers will have a direct impact of €150,000 on local commerce, enabling businesses to operate year-round, Llobell added.

“Given the success of Teulada-Moraira’s previous shopping vouchers we are happy to support the present scheme,” said Rosana Caselles, Commerce and Small Businesses councillor.

The mayor also revealed that as well as the present Diputacion-backed campaign, the town hall will launch its own scheme, financed entirely by municipal funds.

“Teulada-Moraira has already pioneered shopping vouchers in the Marina Alta, with two campaigns last year,” he pointed out.

