Oxcart journey for San Joaquin statue during the Garrucha (Almeria) fiestas

By Linda Hall • 26 August 2022 • 23:13

GARRUCHA FIESTAS: Different travel arrangements for San Joaquin’s statue this year Photo credit: Garrucha town hall

THIS year’s procession during Garrucha’s town fiestas honouring San Joaquin surprised many members of public.

The float carrying the saint’s statue would normally have been carried in procession through Garrucha’s streets on the shoulders of the traditional Costaleros.

Instead, the much-adorned statue left the Plaza Pedro Gea in an even more traditional oxcart.

Speaking afterwards to a Cadena SER radio interviewer, Garrucha’s Fiestas councillor Juan Pedro Molina explained that as usual the procession had been organised by the Hermandad del Rocio brotherhood.

“This year they decided that San Joaquin would be transported by these marvellous animals,” Molina said.

The councillor also drew attention to the numerous women and men who had responded to the brotherhood’s request to wear flamenco costumes, filling the streets with colour.

The town hall originally recommended the flamenco costumes some years back, Molina said, and these are now a regular feature of the San Joaquin fiestas.

