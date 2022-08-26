Woman of 73 loses life in bull-running event during Beniarbeig (Alicante) fiestas

By Linda Hall • 26 August 2022 • 14:10

BIARBEIG FIESTAS: Bull-running before tragedy struck Photo credit: Beniarbeig town hall - Blanquet

A 73-YEAR-OLD Denia resident was gored and killed during a bull-running event in Beniarbeig on August 25.

Originally from France, she was said to have assiduously attended bull-running events throughout the Marina Alta and was aware of the danger and risks involved.

On this occasion she was apparently taken unawares and gored once in the chest while pinned against the safety barrier. Medics called to the scene were able only to certify her death.

Beniarbeig’s mayor Juanjo Mas declared a day’s morning and suspended all bull-running during the festivities in honour of San Roque, as the Valencia region’s passion for bull-running claimed its seventh victim. Events planned for the evening of August 25 were also cancelled.

This was the second time that a bull-running aficionado lost their life in the Marina Alta after a French tourist, aged 64, was tossed by a bull during the Pedreguer fiestas. He died in Denia hospital after spending nine days in a coma.

