Almeria province children learn about the games their parents once played

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 20:21

TRADITIONAL GAMES: Children in Maria learn to play a different way Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

A PROVINCIAL council initiative is introducing children in 11 municipalities to the games their parents and grandparents played.

Carmen Belen Lopez, who heads the Diputacion’s Equality and Family department, explained that the Playing Past Games in the Present programme offered towns, especially those that were smaller, enjoyable summer activities.

“At the same time we want children to learn these simple participation games that awaken the imagination and encourage them to be active,” Lopez said.

“It’s so good for families to see their little ones having a great time with the games they once played themselves,” said Maria’s mayor Jose Antonio Garcia, as he visited the town’s own games session.

Games included skipping, tag, Un, Dos, Tres, Chocolate Ingles (the Spanish version of Grandma’s Footsteps), Musical Chairs and Tug of War.

The Diputacion project has already visited Alhabia, Zurgena, Seron, Alhama de Almeria, Maria, Partaloa, Alcolea and Turre, with Macael, Nacimiento and Mojacar next on the list.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.