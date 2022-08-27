Almeria province’s Levante area leads the way for 2022 summer tourism

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 12:35

VERA TOURISM: Return to pre-pandemic figures Photo credit: Vera town hall

COASTAL towns in Almeria province’s Levante area had the summer season they were hoping for.

July and August confirmed June’s promising and optimistic predictions for tourism and, as September began, town halls were happy to give details of their facts and figures.

Talking to the Spanish media recently, Garrucha’s mayor Maria Lopez admitted that she had never seen so much traffic in the town before and expressing satisfaction at residents’ and tourists’ “massive” participation in San Joaquin fiestas.

Meanwhile, Vera reported 70 per cent tourist occupancy for July, which increased to 90 per cent over the weekends.

Overall occupancy rose to 80 per cent in August in Vera, as summer tourism returned to a pattern similar to previous years, with tourists making short visits, particularly over the weekends, when occupancy rose to between 90 and 100 per cent.

“Mojacar’s tourist figures were very good in August, with numbers equalling those of pre-pandemic years, which were extraordinary at that time,” sources from Tourism department announced as the town celebrated its San Agustin fiestas.

Cuevas del Almanzora’s Tourism councillor Maria Isabel Ponce also confirmed that the town had broken records this summer.

“Our figures were better than 2019’s,” she said. “And the beaches and restaurants were practically full.”

