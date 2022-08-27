Almeria province’s Levante area leads the way for 2022 summer tourism

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 12:35
VERA TOURISM: Return to pre-pandemic figures
Photo credit: Vera town hall
July and August confirmed June’s promising and optimistic predictions for tourism and, as September began, town halls were happy to give details of their facts and figures.
Talking to the Spanish media recently, Garrucha’s mayor Maria Lopez admitted that she had never seen so much traffic in the town before and expressing satisfaction at residents’ and tourists’ “massive” participation in San Joaquin fiestas.
Meanwhile, Vera reported 70 per cent tourist occupancy for July, which increased to 90 per cent over the weekends.
Overall occupancy rose to 80 per cent in August in Vera, as summer tourism returned to a pattern similar to previous years, with tourists making short visits, particularly over the weekends, when occupancy rose to between 90 and 100 per cent.
“Mojacar’s tourist figures were very good in August, with numbers equalling those of pre-pandemic years, which were extraordinary at that time,” sources from Tourism department announced as the town celebrated its San Agustin fiestas.
Cuevas del Almanzora’s Tourism councillor Maria Isabel Ponce also confirmed that the town had broken records this summer.
“Our figures were better than 2019’s,” she said. “And the beaches and restaurants were practically full.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.