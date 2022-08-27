Almeria province’s Mojacar FaXtor fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees approaches the home straight

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 18:00

MOJACAR FAXTOR: Raising funds for Ukrainian Refugee Relief Photo credit: ICMAB

THE last heat of the Mojacar FaXtor talent contest was held at the Miraflores Bar in Los Gallardos on August 31.

There is still a remaining opportunity for aspiring entertainers, with a Wild Card heat on September 5 at the Emerald Isle in Mojacar, as the Ukrainian Refugee Relief fundraiser approaches its Grand Finale.

As reported previously, this will not be held at Shea’s Restaurant on September 16, owing to circumstances beyond the organisers’ control.

Instead, it will take place at the Miraflores Bar on September 24, commencing at 7pm.

“Qualifiers, supporters and diners should reserve their tables direct with Miraflores,” announced Carol Newton, one of the organisers.

“All semi-finalists and supporters need to arrive early, if possible, at the Valery Music Bar in Mojacar on September 9, as there is limited seating.

Thanks to Carol’s head shave in May and continued fundraising, the Mojacar FaXtor kitty stands at €4,600 and rising.

“Congratulations to everyone involved for their hard work, diligence, support and generosity,” Carol said.

Although further finalists and semi-finalists will be added to the lineup, those going through are as follows:

Finalists

Sally Guest, Shirley Burt, Kirsty Henderson, Sheryl Nicholson, Toni G Scott, Caty and Marcial, Caty Peña Ruiz, Tony Lee, Alan Taylor, David Littler, Charlotte Daines, Anna Jones, Danny Finlay-Smith and Julie Marshall.

Semi-finalists

Stewart Dorricott, Ana Carmona Bonaque, Maureen Groome, Diane Lilian Davies, Michelle France, Dave Worgan, Brian Smithies, Vivienne Best Angela Seguss and Fay Anthony.