Another VioGen member as Turre (Almeria) joins the national network

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 18:45

SUB-DELEGATE’S VISIT: Jose Maria Marin with Turre mayor Maria Isabel Lopez Alias Photo credit: Subdelegacion del Gobierno

TURRE town hall received official congratulations for signing the VioGen agreement.

Visiting Turre, the central government’s sub-delegate to Almeria, Jose Maria Martin, commented that subscribing to VioGen – the nationwide network which assists women subjected to domestic abuse and sexist violence – would improve the attention provided for victims.

At present Turre has 20 reported cases of violence towards women, which are permanently monitored by the Guardia Civil.

With the addition of Turre, 27 Almeria province town halls now belong to the VioGen system, although most are large municipalities with their own Policia Local force.

The sub-delegate also urged all those who could, to join this network which protects women from violent partners. “It enables town halls to see that domestic abuse statistics actually have a face, a name and an address. They will know the women who are suffering and, in many cases, their children too,” Martin said.

“It is essential for town halls and their teams to get involved and provide an immediate response to a blight that is as real as the mortal victims it leaves in its wake.”

