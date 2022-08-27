Bid to solve traffic problems in tiny Isleta del Moro (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 21:11

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Access could be limited to residents only Photo credit: Isol

NIJAR could restrict vehicle access to Isleta del Moro located inside the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

Property owners there recently received a letter from Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez, explaining that the town hall is studying ways of regulating cars entering the village, which has a registered population of 171.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Perez has asked them to collaborate with the town hall by providing details of their number plates.

The same reports maintained that residents who rent or occupy properties under any kind of agreement were asked to identify the vehicles “associated with these properties” and the period when the houses were used.

“This could be a good idea, although it depends on how it is carried out,” said Franciso Garcia, president of the Cabo de Gata-Nijar business owners’ association Asemparna.

“There are real traffic problems, not only for residents and visitors but also when making deliveries,” he added.

