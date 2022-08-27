Don’t miss PAWS-PATAS Autumn Fete in Los Gallardos (Almeria) on September 18

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 13:28
KITTEN ADOPTION: Recent Paws-Patas event in Vera
Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS
Make a date to meet and greet PAWS-PATAS’ rescue cats and dogs, buy PAWS-PATAS merchandise and find out more about their volunteering scheme.
With live music all afternoon, food and drink will be available, along with great raffle prizes, sunbeds and swimming.
There is a €2 entry fee.
Limited spaces are still available for stalls and for more information about this, or for any queries, email the claire@paws-patas.org address.
