Year-round sport for pupils at two primary schools in Albox (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 27 August 2022 • 10:39

SPORTS INFRASTRUCTURE: Angel Escobar visits a local school Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

SPORT will be on the timetable year-round for pupils at the two primary and infants schools in Albox.

Angel Escobar, who heads the Diputacion’s Public Works department, announced that the provincial council has now awarded the contract to cover the sports courts at the Virgen del Saliente and Velazquez schools.

Thanks to the covered courts, pupils will be able to practise sport during hot summer and cold winter weather while, as Escobar said, they could also use the covered areas at breaktime.

“This is a €500,000 investment that is going to improve Albox’s sports and school infrastructure,” he said.

Thanks to the Diputacion’s 2020-2023 Provincial Plans, the provincial council has improved sports opportunities and facilities for 16 towns throughout the province, the provincial councillor pointed out.

“We are spending more than €6 million on ensuring that municipalities can all enjoy the same infrastructure and services as those of a big city,” Escobar added.

