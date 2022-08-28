Getting ready for rain along the River Segura in Guardamar (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 28 August 2022 • 23:05

AUTUMN CLEAN-UP: Removing non-native reeds and plants from River Segura Photo credit: CHS

THE Confederaction Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) is clearing a four-kilometre section of the river between Guardamar and Rojales.

This involves eliminating invasive non-native plants and other obstacles that could block the flow of the Segura in the event of torrential rain.

The €326,000 project has only just begun owing to the temporary ban on using heavy machinery owing to the fire risk involved during the summer.

The CHS is responsible for all waterways big and small in the area and Adolfo Merida, the Confederations Deputy Commissioner who recently visited Guardamar, also inspected the sluice gates to the canal that connects the Segura’s original riverbed with the new section and rivermouth. These were installed following the catastrophic storms and flooding of September 2019.

The work currently being carried out between Guardamar and Rojales is part of the programme that the CHS habitually implements towards the end of the Water Year that begins in October and finishes in September.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.