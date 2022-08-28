News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 28 August 2022 • 13:14

HONEY PRODUCERS: Almeria province has 118,622 beehives Photo credit: CC/Dorieo

How sweet! THERE are 118,622 beehives in Almeria province, of which 1,495 remain on a fixed site while 117,127 are periodically moved to other areas. They produce 1.5 tons of honey each year, fetching €3.6 per kilo for hives in permanent locations and €4.2 per kilo for those that are moved.

Fewer babies ALMERIA province’s birthrate is higher than the averages for Andalucia and Spanish but the 3,207 babies born during the first six months of 2022 showed a 17 per cent drop on 2012. Statistics experts attributed this to the pandemic’s after-effects and economic uncertainly caused by the Ukraine war.

Nice win WHOEVER purchased five ONCE lottery tickets in Olula del Rio on August 25 has scooped a total of €175,000, although the day’s big prize went to Vitoria-Gasteiz in Alava. The coupons were sold by Olula resident Luis Ruiz Rueda, employed by Spain’s National Organisation for the Blind (ONCE).

Summer blues RESIDENTS in Las Negras (Nijar) organised a demonstration on August 28, protesting at having to tolerate “drunken tourism” and a “grimy neighbourhood” this summer. Local tourism has gradually deteriorated and several meetings with Nijar town hall had done nothing to improve the situation, they told the Spanish media.

Fine business HIDDEN radar speed traps were responsible for an 11 per cent increase in fines in Almeria province during 2021, according to Associated European Motorists (AEA). Although speeding was the principal cause of fines, driving without passing Spain’s ITV roadworthiness test was the second most-sanctioned transgression, the AEA found.

