News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 29 August 2022 • 16:12

FORMER COURTHOUSE: The iconic Orihuela building will house several city council departments Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

Court rehab RENOVATING Orihuela’s former courthouse can finally begin, announced deputy mayor and Urban Development councillor Jose Aix. The €2.3 million restoration will respect the existing façade and once completed within an estimated 45 weeks, the rehabilitated building will be used to house several city hall services under one roof.

Spiking info TORREVIEJA town hall launched an anti-spiking awareness and prevention campaign amongst young people, providing information and advice outside discos and other popular venues. Although the campaign began at the end of August it continues on September 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23 between midnight and 3am.

Moving on SIXTEEN per cent of Valencian Community employees will change their job this year, an Infojobs employment agency survey has ound. Fifty-nine per cent of the women answering the Infojobs questionnaire said they would leave their present job if offered more money, compared with 47 per cent of men.

Better image IVACE, the Valencian Community’s Institute of Business Competitivity spent €2.8 million on improving 16 Vega Baja industrial estates this year, revealed the Generalitat’s Sustainable Economy department. The scheme, in place since 2017, is directed at improving the estates’ “image and health” while making them “more attractive and competitive.”

Starting young ELCHE city hall’s Education and Maintenance departments have prepared seven new classrooms for two-year-olds, in addition to the six currently in use, ready for the start of term on September 12. This brings up to 1,500 the number of free places for toddlers in the city’s state schools.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.