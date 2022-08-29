Residents’ associations seek urgent solutions for disappearing beaches in Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 29 August 2022 • 14:22

LA MARINA: Parts of this Elche beach are gradually eroding Photo credit: CC/josecarlosdiez

EROSION and the sea have swallowed beaches in Arenales del Sol, La Marina and El Pinet since the spring storms.

The situation in El Pinet is particularly serious, where waves are now reaching seafront buildings

These three areas belong to Elche and residents have rejected the solution put forward by the city’s mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, who insists that the eroded beaches should regenerate naturally.

Several residents’ associations have joined forces as they seek solutions for what they described as the “brutal” regression of Elche’s beaches.

They are now calling for immediate action from coastal authority Costas, attached to the central government’s Environment Ministry, as well as Elche city hall. Both are “indifferent” according to the associations.

They also want to participate with city hall in a specific working committee that can ensure ongoing dialogue between all involved and to back their claims that Costas is treating Elche’s beaches differently from others elsewhere.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.