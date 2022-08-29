Three consecutive earth tremors in inland Alicante province on August 28

By Linda Hall • 29 August 2022 • 13:00

THREE TREMORS: Sierra Maigmo area affected by minor earthquakes on August 28 Photo credit: CC/Joanbanjo

INLAND Alicante province was shaken by three practically consecutive earthquakes on the afternoon of August 28.

The first, measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was registered shortly after 3pm with an epicentre nine kilometres below ground inside the Biar boundaries on the slopes of Sierra del Maigmo.

Twenty minutes later, Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered a 2.3 magnitude tremor, whose epicentre six kilometres below ground was located slightly to the north of the first.

A third 2.0 earthquake arrived at 4.12pm in Castalla, very close to the two earlier tremors whose epicentre was registered at a depth of 14 kilometres inside the Sierra del Maigmo.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.