Trophy haul during Abla (Almeria) visit for Mojacar-based Los Bandidos runners

By Linda Hall • 29 August 2022 • 10:51

LOS BANDIDOS: A great race for the Mojacar runners Photo credit: Los Bandidos

NINE Los Bandidos runners, including two on holiday from France, travelled to Abla on August 27.

The Mojacar-based group were taking part in the ninth Circuito de Carreras Populares organised by the Diputacion provincial council. Although advertised as 9.9 kilometres, it was just 9.1 kilometres according to their computers, Los Bandidos’ Karen Ayers said afterwards.

“The one-lap route on a mixture of terrains was tough, with some very steep climbs and descents and most of us had to walk in places,” Karen admitted

The race was very well supported by the Abla public, with cheering and encouragement to keep the runners going, she added.

One hundred and nine runners crossed the finish line and the winner completed the race in just 33 minutes 22 seconds, with the first lady in at 43 minutes.

Trophies were awarded for first, second and third places in each age group as well as to the overall winners. All competitors received a chamois towel and a goody bag with drinks and recovery snacks.

Corentin Morin, Corinne Cherel, Kirsty Ratcliffe and Karen Ayers came first in their categories. Sarah Briggs and Sharon Howlett were second in their groups with Delphine Morin and Mark Ratcliffe coming third in theirs.

For more information about Los Bandidos, contact Kevin on ironmankev08@gmail.com and follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200.

