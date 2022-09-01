Alfaz (Alicante) warns that it will swat fly-tippers with hefty fines

By Linda Hall • 01 September 2022 • 16:03

CRACKDOWN: Fines of up to €1,500 in Alfaz for illegally dumping rubbish Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ town hall intends to get tough with fly-tippers with the threat of €1,500 for those who break the rules.

Public Safety Toni Such pointed out that illegal rubbish dumping was “senseless” when the town had two Punto Limpio facilities and a door-to-door service for bulky household items.

“Some people still decide to continue throwing away items of all kinds wherever they please, from garden waste to rubble and furniture, without thinking of the rest of the population,” Such said.

“So now we are going to take things a step farther. If people know about the services, timetables and the rules then they should take into account that breaking them brings a fine.”

At present these range from €600 to €1,500.

The Public Safety councillor announced that a watch would be kept throughout Alfaz, especially in what he called “hotspots”, but he also called on members of public to submit photos and videos of fly-tippers to the town hall.

There was a Punto Limpio in Albir (Calle Tauro) and another in Alfaz in Calle Reino Unido where household goods could be disposed of correctly, Such said

SAV, responsible for the town’s rubbish collection, can also be contacted on the free 900 102 952 number, to answer queries and make appointments to pick up bulky items for recycling.

