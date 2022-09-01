La Nucia (Alicante) tempts F1 drivers with its extensive sports installations

By Linda Hall • 01 September 2022 • 11:09

: RECENT VISIT: FI Events director Alexandre Molina with La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

ALEXANDRE MOLINA, Formula One’s Events director, recently discussed the possibility of drivers training at La Nucia’s Camilo Cano sports complex.

Molina, also Master of Podium Ceremonies at all Grand Prix events, was accompanied by La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano as he toured the town’s sports facilities.

Regarding future Formula One events in La Nucia, Molina ruled nothing out. “Formula One is very popular at present and we have very big events, but never say never,” he said. “Even so, Formula One drivers could train here, even in winter. It could be very good.”

La Nucia sports facilities were impressive, the Formula One executive said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Molina declared. “The town has great installations for practising a large number of sports.”

“Athletes can come here to train and enjoy a sports atmosphere because you have the location, the climate and the vision to bring every sport to the same place,” he said.

“I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen and I’ll be back in a couple of years, when everything is finished,” Molina added, referring to plans for the new Soccer centre, a pool complex with waves for surf-riding, a riding centre and a second hotel.

