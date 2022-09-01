Still time to enrol for Adult Education courses in Benitachell (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 01 September 2022 • 15:00

WIDE OFFER: Different Adult Education courses to choose from in Benitachell Photo credit: Joanbanjo

ENROLMENT has begun for Adult Education classes in Benitachell.

For the first time courses will include painting, restoration, cookery, photography and oenology (study of wines) but, as this is a pilot scheme, the classes will be held only if a minimum of 10 people are interested in attending.

As usual the town hall will be organising language courses in Spanish, Valenciano, English and French as well as information technology and memory training.

The Spanish courses are available at Beginners, Intermediate, Advance, Perfecting and Conversation. Valenciano classes for foreigners.

The Spanish, English and French courses, which last 50 hours, cost €110 while Valenciano, which costs €35, has a duration of 60 hours.

Enrolment continues until September 28 at the Public Library Tuesday to Friday from 10am until 1.39 or Monday to Friday between 4.30 and 6.30pm.

More information is available at the Public Library, on 96 649 37 56 or the fpa@elpoblenoudebenitatxell.com email address.

