Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) residents have a say in town hall’s 2023 Budget

By Linda Hall • 01 September 2022 • 17:33

TEULADA-MORAIRA: Local residents will have a say in town hall spending Photo credit: CC/Joanbanjo

TEULADA-MORAIRA residents have until September 30 to submit their proposals for the town hall’s 2022 Participatory Budget.

This is the €20,000 allocation set aside for a project that has been chosen by local residents and which municipal experts consider to be feasible and practicable to carry out.

Their initial proposals submitted to https://teuladamorairaparticipa.es/ will be evaluated and narrowed down between October 1 and 31, with a shortlist announced on November 1. Residents will then have until December 15 to vote for their preferred project.

Once chosen, this will be incorporated in Teulada-Moraira’s 2023 Budget, explained Citizens’ Participation councillor, Luis Cabellero.

“It is essential to take into account public opinion when carrying out projects that will improve our municipality,” he said.

“Participatory Budgets are the best way of involving the local population in political decision-making,” he added.

