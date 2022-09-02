Diputacion subsidy will help foreign residents register in La Nucia (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 02 September 2022 • 13:49

DIPUTACION SUBSIDY: Jessica Gommans, La Nucia mayor Bernabe Cano and Juan de Dios Navarro Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA town hall received a €3,417 Diputacion subsidy for activities aimed at international residents.

“This economic help will be used to advise and assist foreign residents with regard to registering on the municipal Padron,” explained Juan de Dios Navrro, head of the provincial council’s International Residents’ department, on a recent visit to La Nucia.

Thirty per cent of the town’s residents were born outside Spain, coming from 100 different countries, pointed out La Nucia’s Foreign Residents’ councillor Jessica Gommans.

The majority are present on the Padron, but many are not and are unaware of the benefits available both to themselves and the town once they are registered.

