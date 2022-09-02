Junta allocates almost half a million for Mojacar (Almeria) primary school

By Linda Hall • 02 September 2022 • 18:38

MOJACAR: Demand for places at local primary school Photo credit: Indalomania

THE Junta’s Education department has allocated €481,419 for improvements to Mojacar’s Bartolome Flores primary school.

Of this, €296,971 will be spent on making the school more comfortable and convenient for its 400 pupils, with measures that include providing better insulation.

Window frames are being replaced in the main building and doubled-glazed, washrooms have been totally renovated, the electrical installation substituted and drainpipes replaced.

A further €184,448 will be used to build more classrooms, a multipurpose function room, a music room and a library to meet the increased demand for places at the school.

