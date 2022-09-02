Reopening on the cards for Villajoyosa (Alicante) casino after 12 years

By Linda Hall • 02 September 2022 • 10:34

VILLAJOYOSA CASINO: Alicante province’s first, it attracted clients from all over the country Photo credit: Stefan Schweihofer

VILLAJOYOSA’s casino, which closed more than 12 years ago, is on the point of reopening.

Owners Casino Mediterraneo have now presented rehabilitation plans for the gaming area at the town hall, with work commencing within months if permission is granted.

According to the Spanish media, the company does not rule out including an hotel and other leisure facilities.

The Villajoyosa casino, Alicante province’s first, opened in 1978 and attracted clients from all over Spain and Europe.

Its closure in March 2010 was prompted not only by the 2008 “boom and bust” crisis but also growing competition from online gambling. This came as a blow to the casino’s 121 members of staff, some of whom had worked there for more than 30 years, and also to La Vila town hall which lost a valuable source of income.

Sources at the Urban Development department quoted in the Spanish media revealed that the Casino owners have not yet made a formal application for a licence.

“If all requirements are met, the town hall does not foresee any problems owing to the project’s relevance both economically and regarding employment,” the same sources said.

