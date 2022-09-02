Semi-final and Grand Final approach for Mojacar (Almeria) FaXtor fundraising contest

By Linda Hall • 02 September 2022 • 19:25

MOJACAR FAXTOR: Semi-final on September o and Grand final on September 24 Photo credit: Pixabay/Dorothe

THE Indalo Bowls Club in Los Gallardos hosted Heat 10 of the Mojacar FaXtor on August 27.

With another 12 competitors performing to a packed terrace, Heat winner Stephanie Chamberlain smashed it with Unchain My for a place in the Final on September 24.

Formidable performances from Judy Thompson, Martyn McCormack and 13-year-old Mollie Coveney secured appearances in the Semi-final on September 9.

“With a fabulous €197 euros raised for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief fund, it was an absolute cracker of an evening!” exclaimed organiser Carol Newton.

The Miraflores Bar in Los Gallardos was the superb setting for Heat 11 on August 31 with seven entrants vying for a place.

Top scorer Chris Laverty, the judges’ favourite, forged her way through to the Grand Final while local runner-up Carli Fallon went through to the semi-final at the Valery Music Bar in Mojacar on September 9.

“Special thanks to Chris Leek – a demon ticket tout – Maureen Groome and all who rallied round and helped boost the fund to the tune of €153 euros in my absence,” said Carol who could not attend that night.

With more than 120 people already booked in for the Grand Final on Saturday, September 24, Carol reminded competitors and supporters that they need to reserve their tables as soon as possible direct with Miraflores (950528324) to avoid disappointment.

Competitors also need to submit and identify the two choices for their performance by contacting Ronald Fazey (00447910128569/WhatsApp or email ronfazey1@msn.com or Facebook: Ronald Fazey) by September 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.