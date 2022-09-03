Air-conditioning for pupils in sun-filled classrooms in Vera (Almeria) schools

By Linda Hall • 03 September 2022 • 11:49

AIR CONDITIONING: Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco and councillors view work in progress Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA town hall has installed 27 air-conditioning and central heating units in its primary schools.

Visiting the schools while work was carried out ready for the start of term, Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco, Vera’s mayor, said that the town hall was demonstrating its commitment to improving the town’s schools, to parents and to the teaching community.

The town hall was spending €34,303 on the kind of investment that had never been made in the past, he added.

All classrooms that are subjected to the full force of the sun will now have air-conditioning, following a review by municipal inspectors.

“For us, education is the pillar of society,” declared Jorge Blanco who was accompanied by deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia and Education councillor Carolina Perez.

“Pupils can now study during the hottest months of the school year in acceptable temperatures,” he said.

