Chapel restoration project combats depopulation in Alpujarra town of Alcolea (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 03 September 2022 • 13:50

CHAPEL RESTORATION: Antonio Ocaña, Fernando Gimenez and project director Charo Carreño Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

FERNANDO GIMENEZ, who heads the provincial council’s Tourism and Action against Depopulation departments, recently visited Alcolea.

Accompanied by Alcolea’s mayor Antonio Ocaña, Gimenez visited the early 18th century chapel dedicated to San Sebastian and San Ildefonso where rehabilitation began at the beginning of August.

Gimenez explained that he wanted to see for himself how Alcolea was reclaiming its cultural and historic heritage by restoring the chapel.

“It will become a tourist and cultural attraction with a fascinating history that all Almeria residents and those who are interested in our province should know about,” he said.

The Diputacon and Alcolea town hall were working together to promote the chapel, added Gimenez, while congratulating the municipality.

“This project is an example of how things should be done, demonstrating the importance of collaboration between tourism and culture in creating opportunities and combatting depopulation,” he said.

Replying, Alcolea’s mayor Antonio Ocaña said that as well as wanting to invite everybody to get to know the chapel, he wished to thank Fernando Gimenez for his support in providing Alcolea, the Alpujarra area and the entire province with an asset for culture and tourism.

The project has been funded with €30,000 from the Junta’s Rural Development Group (GDR) and more than €200,000 from Alcolea town hall itself.

